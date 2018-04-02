Police Respond to Shots Fired on Lawnridge Court

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired near an apartment building on Lawnridge Court around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the investigation revealed there was some type of disturbance in which shots were fired inside and outside of an apartment.

Officers found evidence of shots fired, however, officers did not find any victims of the shootings. Officers received several calls from citizens hearing shots and seeing people running from the area.

Police said the only suspect descriptions are several young black males in different colored coats seen running from the area.