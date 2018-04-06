Police respond to south Columbia robbery
COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department responded to a robbery at the Walmart off of Grindstone Parkway early Wednesday afternoon.
CPD said a male suspect was confronted by and fought with store security officers before he fled on foot.
CPD said the suspect hid in the woods next to the store.
Police surrounded the area and tried using a K-9 unit to find the suspect, but he got away.
