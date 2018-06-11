Police respond to two shots-fired calls in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Authorities responded to two shots-fired calls Monday afternoon that happened within 30 minutes of each other.

One incident was near Mexico Gravel Road and Henley Drive. According to two lawn care workers at the scene, someone inside a red, newer-model car, fired multiple shots at them. A news release from Columbia Police Department said officers received information that people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Officers found several shell casings on the street when they arrived at the scene. They also found an abandoned maroon vehicle on Mexico Gravel Road with bullet holes. No one was hurt.

The other shots-fired incident took place in the 5300 block of Edenton Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to the release. Officers located multiple shell casings at Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard. Officers did not locate any property damage. Also no injuries reported in this case.