Police Responding to Credit Union Robbery on Ash Street

COLUMBIA - Police are on the scene of a robbery at Academic Employees Credit Union on Ash Street.

Fairview, Paxton and Smithton schools were in a modified lockdown due to the robbery until 2:30 p.m.

Police said the man entered the Academic Employee Credit Union and handed the teller a note demanding money around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have set up a perimeter and brought a K9 unit to assist in the search.

KOMU will have more information when it becomes available.