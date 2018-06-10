Police say 2 teens in custody for woman's stabbing death

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Two suburban Kansas City teenagers are in custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 43-year-old woman.

Lee's Summit police announced Wednesday that the suspects are 13 and 14 years old and live in Lee's Summit. They were identified after surveillance video was released to the media.

Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle at 1:15 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, but the vehicle pulled into an apartment complex parking lot and two males fled.

The officer chased the suspects but lost sight of them and returned to the vehicle, where he found Tanya Chamberlain of Lee's Summit dead in the passenger seat.

Charges are pending with Jackson County Family Court. Police say they are confident everyone involved in Chamberlain's death is in custody.