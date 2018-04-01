Police Say Assault Victim Found off Rangeline

COLUMBIA - An MUPD officer found an injured woman wandering onto Rangeline St. in north Columbia late Thursday afternoon.

The woman was found near the intersection of Rangeline St. and Big Bear Blvd. Police said they found a trail of blood leading from where the woman was found to a grassy area close to the street.

Police say they were unable to identify her race because she was covered in blood, and was only wearing a t-shirt and undergarments.

The incident is being treated as an assault.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, her condition remains unknown.