Police say DNA links man to 2011 Springfield rape

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Southwest Missouri authorities have charged a man with raping a woman nearly a year after he was ordered deported from the U.S.

Thirty-year-old David Baquedano-Martinez, of Honduras, was charged Thursday in Greene County with raping a Springfield woman in February 2011.

The Springfield News-Leader reported a federal judge issued an order for removal for Baquedano-Martnez in March 2010, but he was not removed until August 2011.

Documents said Baquedano-Martinez had re-entered the country after being deported. He was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in New York earlier this year when a DNA sample was taken. Authorities said the sample matched a rape kit swab taken after the woman was raped.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Baquedano-Martinez, who's being held on a $250,000 bond.