Police say DNA links Springfield man to 2014 homicide

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in 2014.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 43-year-old Jason Kumnick was charged Monday in Greene County with second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Jester. He's also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says Kumnick became upset when he arrived at his girlfriend's home and found that Jester was leaving after purchasing meth. The statement says Kumnick chased after Jester on his bicycle and then returned with blood on his head and face.

DNA collected in January while officers were executing a search warrant linked Kumnick to the killing. Kumnick has past convictions, including for domestic assault.