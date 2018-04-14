Police say gun connects man who held woman in box to her killing

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CLINTON (AP) - Police said a gun found on a man suspected of killing a Missouri woman and her son connects him to the crimes.

Officers shot and killed James Horn Jr. of Sedalia May 23 after 46-year-old Sandra Hutton and her 17-year-old son, Zachary, were killed at a home in Clinton. Their bodies were found May 21.

Officers began searching for Horn in April after Sandra Hutton escaped from a home in Sedalia and told authorities Horn had held her captive, sometimes keeping her in a wooden box.

Clinton Assistant Chief Sonny Lynch told KMBC-TV bullets from a gun found on Horn when he was killed were used in the Huttons' killings.

Lynch also said police believe Horn rode a bicycle to Clinton the day of the shootings, despite being the subject of an intense search.

Lynch said Horn Jr. was shot and killed in an abandoned home located about a half mile from Pettis County in Johnson County. According to Lynch, a search team from the Missouri Rural Case Squad encountered Horn Jr. hiding in a closet in the abandoned residence.