Police say man apparently killed girlfriend, then himself

By: The Associated Press

CARTHAGE (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man and woman in Carthage as a murder-suicide.

Police said in a news release that officers found 54-year-old David Tindell and 53-year-old Suzanna Hobbs dead inside a home Monday night while checking on the well-being of the residents. The release says it appears that Tindell shot and killed Hobbs before killing himself.

Police say it also appears they were boyfriend and girlfriend.