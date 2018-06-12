Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at Mizzou's Ellis Library.

MU police arrested Jacob Vanderlinde, 21, in March after reports he had used a cell phone to take the photos at the library. Court documents said Vanderlinde admitted to police he took photos of males without their knowledge in a bathroom on the second floor. He told police he'd done this several times over the previous six months.

Police said they found photos on Vanderlinde's phone showing two separate men in the stall and unaware the photos were being taken.

The prosecuting attorney's office filed a charge of invasion of privacy on Wednesday.

Vanderlinde was charged on March 29 with possession of child pornography after MU police reported finding other images, including videos, on his phone during the same search, these images showing child pornography. Court documents said the children in the photos ranged in age from infant to around six years old.

A judge set Vanderlinde's bond at $50,000 with conditions, including that he not return to Ellis Library or be in contact with anyone under the age of 17.