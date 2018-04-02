Police say officer in south St. Louis shoots armed woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say an officer has shot and wounded an armed woman in the southern part of the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday at a home.

Police Maj. Rochelle Jones says two officers were responding to call about a disturbance when they saw a man running out of the two-story, two-family flat. Jones says the officers went inside and saw a 37-year-old woman with a semi-automatic gun. One of the officers opened fire after the woman didn't comply with orders to drop the weapon.

Police say the woman was hit in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition.

Jones says police believe the woman fired, too, although that is based on preliminary information. Neither officer was injured.