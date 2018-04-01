Police say officer shot, wounded man who brandished gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and wounded a man after he jumped from a stolen car and pointed a gun at the officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Acting Chief Lawrence O'Toole said the suspect was hit in "the upper torso" Thursday afternoon and was being treated at a hospital. He described the man's condition as guarded and stable.

The shooting happened after officers used a tire-deflating device to disable a vehicle that had been reported as stolen on Aug. 11 from the nearby suburb of Bridgeton. Two men inside fled before one of them pointed a handgun at an officer. O'Toole says the handgun has been recovered and that the second man who fled also is in custody.

Police didn't immediately release the two men's names.