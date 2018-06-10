Police say teen killed brother with hammer

NORTHWOODS (AP) - Authorities have charged a St. Louis-area teenager who they say beat his older brother to death with a hammer.

St. Louis County Police say the 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. They say his 25-year-old brother lived at the same address in Northwoods and was killed Tuesday morning.

Their mother tells officers she became frightened and left the home when her sons were fighting. Officers found the man's body when they responded to the house. It's unclear what the brothers were fighting about.

The teenager is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $200,000 bond. The Associated Press doesn't typically identify juveniles accused of crimes.