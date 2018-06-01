Police: SE Mo. Property Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting

PIEDMONT (AP) - A property dispute is blamed in a fatal shooting in southeast Missouri.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that 41-year-old Carl Lee Streeval of Wayne County died in the shooting Monday. His stepfather-in-law, 44-year-old Samuel Jerry Lee Whitaker is jailed without bond on charges that include first-degree murder.

Authorities say Streeval called the Wayne County Sheriff's Department saying he had been shot in the head at his home.

Streeval's mobile home is on the same property as Whitaker's residence. Authorities say Streeval was shot once outside the home, and once in the bathroom where Streeval went to hide after the initial shooting.

Police say both men had contacted the sheriff's department earlier on the day of the shooting concerning a dispute over ownership of the mobile home.