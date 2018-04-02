Police search for armed robbery suspects

From left to right, the suspects are Michael E. Miller, Jessica L. Ashchoff and Ellen C. Singleton.

AUDRAIN COUNTY – Police are searching for two suspects involved in a burglary with shots fired. They are considered armed and dangerous and were last seen in Columbia.

According to a news release from the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, a Pike County resident caught someone taking a lawnmower from their shed on Wednesday. The suspects shot at the resident as they fled. The home owner drew his own firearm and shot back. Police do not believe anyone was injured.

The Sheriff's Office said Michael E. Miller, Jessica L. Aschoff and Ellen C. Singleton were suspects.

After the incident, a Mexico resident called 911 on Wednesday night and said Miller and Aschof were hiding in her apartment. She said Miller had a handgun.

Deputies got a search warrant and surrounded the apartment, but the suspects were not found because they fled between the time of the 911 call and the officers’ arrival, a statement said.

According to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, someone gave Miller and Aschoff a ride to Centralia. They went to several business in Centralia and got a ride from another driver to Columbia. The driver dropped them off at a Hardee's on Paris Road.

Law enforcement is asking people who know the suspects' whereabouts to contact the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 573-324-3202.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]