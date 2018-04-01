Police Search For Campus Gunmen

No one was injured in the incident, which happened just before midnight Saturday. Authorities say the campus is safe, but are staying on high alert. Officers did a room-to-room campus search after being called to the scene. They believe the two men who they consider "persons of interest" have left campus. Police say the shots were fired near a conference and activity center called The Station. Afterward, the campuswide alarm system was activated, warning all students, faculty and staff to take shelter.