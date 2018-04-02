Police search for Lake Ozark Kohl's burglary suspects

The Lake Ozark Police Department posted photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.

The Lake Ozark Police Department posted photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.

The Lake Ozark Police Department posted photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.

LAKE OZARK - Two people burglarized a Kohl's department store on Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to the Lake Ozark Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to an alarm at the Kohl's at 5:52 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered that the Kohl's had been burglarized.

The suspects were wearing black and appeared to be two white males in their early twenties.

Lake Ozark police are asking for anyone with information about suspicious behavior that happened on that morning to contact them. You can contact Detective James Boren with information about the incident at 573-365-5371.