Police Search for Missing 1-Year-Old

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities are searching the Affton area in St. Louis County after a woman reported her toddler son missing.

The child is Tyler Dasher, a 1-year-old who weighs 20 pounds and is 2 feet tall. Authorities say he can stand but not walk on his own.

A witness told police a man was seen walking along a nearby street with a child wrapped in a blue blanket. Police have not identified any suspects.

Tyler's mother, 20-year-old Shelby Dasher, told authorities she put him to bed about 10:30 p.m. Monday. She overslept and reported him missing after she awoke about 11 a.m.

St. Louis County officer Rick Eckhard says there is no way to explain how the boy got out of his crib, out of his room or out of his house.