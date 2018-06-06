Police Search for Relatives of Shooting Suspect

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LEMAY - St. Louis County police are looking for the license plate 171-XRE on a 2000 Chevrolet minivan in their search for three missing people. Police are searching in the county and the Bonne Terre area for relatives of a man officers shot and killed in a standoff after the suspect wounded a St. Louis County officer. Relatives fear something may have happened to 76-year-old Norma Manolakos, her 59-year-old son Michael Politte, and her 56-year-old daughter Nedra Flippo. They haven't been heard from since Nov. 22.