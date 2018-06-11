Police search for suspect after Columbia gas station robbery

COLUMBIA - Police said they were looking for a suspect Monday after a robbery at a gas station on Providence Road.

Officers said they responded to Midwest Petroleum at 10:11 p.m. Sunday. They said a man entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. They said the suspect implied he had a gun, but didn't display one.

Police said the man left the store on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured and no arrests had been made Monday morning, according to police.

The Columbia Police Department was asking anyone who had information about the robbery to contact them or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.