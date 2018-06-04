Police search for suspect in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead in the city's Shaw neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 35-year-old victim's body was found at 2:44 a.m. Sunday. Police say the body was left there after an earlier shooting on Lindell Boulevard.

The man had been shot in the chest. His name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Later Sunday, a SWAT team was sent to a home in the city, seeking a person for questioning. Tear gas canisters were deployed, but police determined the man wanted for questioning was not in the home.

A police lieutenant says the use of gas and the SWAT team was precautionary in case the person was armed.