Police search for teen who pulled gun on Pine Lawn officer

PINE LAWN (AP) - Authorities in the St. Louis County town of Pine Lawn are searching for a teenager who allegedly pulled a gun on a police officer.

The Pine Lawn officer was working a secondary job at a skating rink Sunday night when he heard gunshots from across the street. The officer went that direction and saw glass shot out of a passing car.

As the officer walked up the street he was confronted by a 17-year-old. Police said the teenager pointed a gun at the officer who, fearing for his life, fired two shots at the suspect.

The shots apparently missed. The 17-year-old ran to a Ford Taurus and got in on the passenger side. The driver sped away and the officer was unharmed.