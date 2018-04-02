Police search for young Liberty woman missing for a month

By: The Associated Press

LIBERTY (AP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 18-year-old from Liberty who has not been seen for nearly a month.

The family of Desirea Ferris last heard from her on May 1. She told her sister she was going to a friend's house but never arrived.

The Kansas City Star reports all communication stopped after she posted on Facebook at 3 a.m. May 2.

The family has hired a private investigator, conducted searches and distributed fliers.

Liberty police Capt. Andy Hedrick says leads have directed investigators to Kansas City.

Ferris is white, 5 feet, 1 inch, 101 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and a cream crop top. She was last known to have a tan purse.