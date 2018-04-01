Police searching for "armed and dangerous" assault suspect

Eric D. Jackson was arrested in 2013. Jackson is at large after an incident with his ex-girlfriend and a high speed chase. Image: Missouri Department of Corrections.

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police were searching Saturday night for a suspect who fled to Columbia after an alleged assault Saturday morning.

Police said 35-year-old Eric D. Jackson went to his ex-girlfriend's home on Locust Street and threatened her and her daughter with a gun. He left when she called police. Nobody was hurt during the incident, according to police.

Officers found Jackson traveling toward Columbia on Highway 63 and tried to stop the vehicle. Police started a pursuit when he did not pull over. They said they stopped the chase because of Jackson's dangerous driving and high speeds.

Columbia Police and the Boone County Sheriff's Department found his car in a neighborhood but Jackson was not in the vehicle. Jefferson City Police took the car into evidence and found drugs inside.

Police said Jackson has a long history of violence and is considered armed and dangerous. Jackson faces charges of child endangerment, domestic assault, possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.