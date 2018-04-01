Police searching for driver who hit father & son after Blues game

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene after striking a father and son in downtown St. Louis.

The men, ages 49 and 19, were in a marked crosswalk near Union Station when they were struck just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the driver fled in a red Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plates.

The father had moderate leg injuries and the son had serious head injuries. Police believe they had attended a St. Louis Blues game just before being struck.