Police Searching for "Gentleman Thief"

ST. LOUIS - The FBI is asking for the public's help to catch a man, dubbed the "Gentleman Thief," who is suspected in at least five bank robberies in north St. Louis County. The robberies all occurred since last month, mostly in the Florissant area. The thief earned the nickname for his gentlemanly appearance that includes a fedora hat, suit, glasses and pipe. The well-dress thief carries a day planner and gives the teller a hand-written note that reads, "This is a robbery. I have a gun. Don't be stupid." The robber is described as a black man, 30-40 years old, six feet tall with a medium build.