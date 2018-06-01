Police searching for gunman after early morning shooting

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a gunman Saturday after they said he shot and wounded a man inside a home Saturday morning.

The Columbia Police Department said officers arrived at the 200 block of Hickman Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Saturday in response to an assault.

Police officers said they found an unresponsive man inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was at a local hospital as of Saturday afternoon, but his condition is unknown.

Other residents in the home at the time said a man entered the home and shot the victim, police said.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.