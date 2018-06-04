Police searching for imposter who stole money from elderly man

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County sheriff's deputies are searching for an imposter claiming to be a Boone County Juvenile Officer.

An 80-year-old man told deputies Wednesday afternoon he had cash stolen after allowing the imposter to enter his home. He said the man came to his door and identified himself as Mike Smith from the Boone County Juvenile Office and was looking for a juvenile unknown to the victim.

After allowing the suspect to use the bathroom of the house, the victim noticed an envelope of money was missing.

Deputies contacted the Juvenile Office and confirmed nobody named Mike Smith is employed there nor had anyone from the agency visited the victim's house.

Citizens are urged to confirm the identities and credentials of anyone they allow into their residences or have interaction with in person, on the telephone, through the U.S. Postal Service or online. Legitimate, authorized law enforcement officers or others acting on behalf of a public entity carry with them proper identification and credentials. If a person has any doubt about the validity of an individual they should not allow them into their home and immediately contact 911.