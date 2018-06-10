Police searching for man who tried kidnapping 10-year-old girl

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for a man who attempted to abduct a girl while she was walking home from school on Friday.

Jefferson City Police said a 10-year-old girl was walking home from West Elementary School when a man tried to grab her and pull her into his vehicle, according to a press release from the department.

It also said the girl kicked the suspect numerous times to free herself and eventually was able to run away to her home. The victim was not harmed.

Police are still looking for the male suspect. He is described as a white man, around 5'7", middle aged, clean shaven, and wearing jeans and dark colored shirt. His hair is close cut and sandy blonde or light brown. He was also driving a dark blue passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jefferson City Police Detectives at 573-634-6400.