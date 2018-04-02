Police searching for Millersburg store burglar

MILLERSBURG - A burglar is still on the loose after robbing a convenience store in Millersburg early Thursday morning.



The Callaway County Seriff's Office reported that at 2:11 a.m. the window of the Short Stop convenience store was broken through by a masked man. The white male suspect, wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, drove off in what's described as a dark blue early 2000's Dodge, or similar make, mini-van. The vehicle was last seen traveling down State Road J/WW towards Boone County.

The suspect appeared to be unarmed. The Sheriff's Office has not released information about what was stolen, because they are still going through inventory.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation can provide information anonymously to Crimestopper's at 573/592-2474 or by calling the Callaway County Sheriff's Office at 573/642-7291.