Police Searching for Missing MU Student

FORISTELL - Police said Tuesday they are looking for Nicholas Michael Coppola, 25, who was last seen Friday, Dec. 10 at his apartment in Columbia. Foristell Police found Coppola's 1998 Subaru Legacy abandoned west of the Highway W overpass on I-70 around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.



Police found Coppola's wallet and cell phone inside his car and noted the reclined driver's seat could be an indicator that he was waiting inside the vehicle for a ride. Investigators are operating on the assumption that the missing person was headed towards Weldon Springs where his parents live.



Coppola may have been depressed as suggested by his friends and family.



Those with information on Coppola's whereabouts can contact the Foristell Police Department at 636-463-2123, ext. 227, or 636-693-2150.



