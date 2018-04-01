Police Searching for Suspect in Boonville Adult Store Robbery

BOONVILLE -- Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at the adult store Passions late Wednesday night. Witnesses last saw the man at approximately 10:27 p.m. headed east on Americana.

They described the man as a short, black male wearing a gray hooded shirt and black gloves. He was carrying a black bag and had a gun, possibly a glock.

There was also a small utility vehicle seen leaving around the same time.

This story is being investigated further, but if you have any more information call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.