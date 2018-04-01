Police: Sedalia Man Fatally Shot

SEDALIA - Police have a juvenile suspect in custody after a man was killed Monday morning in his Sedalia home. William Brandon Capps, 41, was fatally shot in his home at 1005 Douglas at 7:35 a.m. Monday.

Police cannot release the name of the suspect because of his age but say he is familiar with this victim.

