Police Seek Federal Help in Highway Shootings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police are asking federal investigators to help determine whether more than a dozen shootings in less than a month along Kansas City-area roads and highways are connected.

Three drivers have been wounded by gunfire as they drove along area highways, many in an area called the Grandview Triangle, where three interstate highways intersect.

Ten of the 13 shootings happened in Kansas City, including Sunday evening when a 56-year-old man was eastbound on Interstate 470 when he was shot in the left calf.

The other three shootings were in the suburbs of Leawood, Kan., Blue Springs, Mo., and Lee's Summit, Mo.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/1hzLjZC ) reports Police Chief Darryl Forté met with FBI officials on Monday and has asked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to assist.