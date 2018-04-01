Police seek suspect in fatal shooting on job corps campus

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say they're seeking a 20-year-old suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student at the St. Louis Job Corps campus.

The student, who wasn't identified, was found shot once in the chest on his bed Wednesday night. Police didn't have a motive in the shooting or know the relationship between the victim and suspect.

According to its website, Job Corps is a career training program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor for people between the ages 16 and 24. Police Lt. John Green says there are between 300 and 400 students on campus, with 108 dorm rooms.

An investigation is ongoing.