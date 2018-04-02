Police Seize more than 200 Pounds of Marijuana

Nelson said the multi-agency investigators were fairly certain the drug trafficking was large-scale. However, Nelson said even he was surprised by the amount of marijuana seized by police.

"I certainly think it's one of the larger drug busts we've had here in Columbia," he said. "I've been here 15 years and I can't remember finding that much."

Columbia resident Jenny Saab, who lives next door to the house where the marijuana was seized, moved to her home on Himalayas Drive last June. While Saab said she was shocked by the news of a drug bust next door, she said she had noticed unusual behavior recently. On a street where she knows most of her neighbors, Saab was surprised when her neighbor failed to show for a neighborhood 4th of July picnic, and by the presence of moving vans despite the fact that the house was not for sale.

"I couldn't tell you who lived there because they had so many people constantly coming and going, and just unusual goings on," she said.

Saab also noticed the unusually slow construction of a wooden fence around her neighbor's backyard and the presence of children's toys on the back porch, but she never saw any children.

Despite her initial shock, Saab said is not concerned about her safety. She said she thinks life in her neighborhood will go back to normal.

"It doesn't make me concerned because I know the kids will still be out on the street playing and the neighbors will still talk to each other and still get together," she said. "I just hope the next people who move into that home we'll be able to interact with more."

Police need your help in locating one of the residents, Eric S. McCauley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.