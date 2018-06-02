Police Shoot, Kill Sword-Wielding Man

CHARLESTON - Relatives of a sword-wielding man shot and killed by a police officer say the man didn't have to die.

KFVS-TV reports that Marcus Asberry was shot Tuesday in Charleston. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Authorities received a call about a mentally disturbed man. Investigators say the man threw a rock at a police car, ran into a home and came out with a sword.

He allegedly came after Charleston Police Chief Robert Hearnes, nicking his hand. Police twice used a stun-gun that failed to stop Asberry, so an officer shot him. The officer's name was not released.

Asberry's mother, Carolyn Young, says Asberry was on the ground after being hit with the stun-gun and didn't have to be shot.