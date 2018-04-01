Police: Shooting of SE Missouri Teen was Accident

By: The Associated Press

SCOTT CITY (AP) - Authorities in southeast Missouri have ruled that the shooting of a teenage girl, who was struck in the face, was accidental.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the shooting happened just after midnight Friday in Scott City. The name of the 17-year-old victim was not released. She is hospitalized in stable condition.

Scott City Police Chief James Dodd says a 21-year-old man was the shooter. No charges have been filed against him.

Dodd says the case remains under investigation.