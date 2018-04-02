Police shooting under investigation in Joplin

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — Joplin police said an officer shot and wounded a suspect while investigating a domestic disturbance.

Police said in a news release that the suspect is being treated at a Joplin hospital after Monday's shooting. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police said the suspect had fled from an apartment the first time officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The release said that when officers returned about an hour and 20 minutes later, officers encountered the suspect.

The release doesn't indicate what led up to an officer shooting the suspect. No officers were injured.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate.

The release doesn't indicate the race of the officer or the suspect.