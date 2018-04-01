Police Shooting Victim Identified

SPRINGFIELD, (AP) - Christian County authorities are investigating the death of an Ozark man whom deputies shot during a confrontation. The man was identified as 46 year-old Paul Lewis. The shooting happened yesterday at a residence southwest of Ozark. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about an armed, possibly drunk man. They arrived at the scene and were confronted by a man with a handgun. One or more of the deputies fired shots, killing the man. The deputies weren't injured. The shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in Christian County in the last three weeks. It remains under investigation. The deputies are on administrative leave with pay.