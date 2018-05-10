Police shooting victim Michael Brown had eerie dream

FERGUSON (AP) - Relatives of a Missouri teenager who was fatally shot by a policeman said he had an eerie dream shortly before his death.

Pastor Charles Ewing said Tuesday that his nephew Michael Brown Jr. had confessed Jesus as his savior a couple of weeks before Saturday's shooting. Ewing said Brown then had a dream in which he saw a body covered by a sheet and told his family he believed the world would one day know his name.

Ewing said the public attention surrounding Brown's shooting has fulfilled that dream in a way his nephew couldn't have expected.

Relatives have described Brown as gentle despite his large size. Cousin Eric Davis said Brown quit his high school football team before playing a game because didn't want to hurt anyone.