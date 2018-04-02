Police Shootout Leave One Man Dead

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An unidentified man is dead and a Kansas City police officer has a gunshot wound in his foot after a shootout. Police say three uniformed officers were conducting a drug investigation at an apartment complex and began chasing a man who fled on foot. When the officers caught him, he shot one of them in the foot. The other officer shot the gunman in the torso, and the suspect died at a hospital. The injured officer is in fair condition at a hospital. Both officers are on paid leave.