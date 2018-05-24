Police shut down Ferguson protest camp

FERGUSON (AP) - Police in Ferguson have shut down a campsite set up by protesters soon after last month's shooting death of Michael Brown.

Protesters with the group Lost Voices say two of their members were arrested Friday afternoon as officers in the St. Louis suburb shut down an encampment in the parking lot of a vacant Ponderosa restaurant.

The campsite was located along the West Florissant Avenue commercial corridor near the residential street where the unarmed, black 18-year-old was killed by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson.

Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson issued a videotaped apology Thursday and attempted to march with protesters Thursday night, but the effort led to a clash with activists and several arrests.