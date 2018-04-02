Police: St. Louis-area woman drowned 2 kids, set fatal fire

ST. PETERS (AP) — Police in a St. Louis suburb say they believe a 37-year-old woman drowned her two children in a bathtub before dying in a house fire she appeared to set intentionally.

The St. Peters Police Department said in a statement Saturday that it believes Jenny Ayres "played a role" in the deaths of her two children and nothing suggested "any outside foul play."

The fire occurred Thursday evening. The police said that when officers and firefighters arrived, the home's doors were locked from the inside.

The police said the bodies of the two children, 10-year-old Jordie Hines, and 5-year-old Jada Hines, were found submerged in a bathtub.

They said Ayres' body was found near the back door. The fire started there, and police said a gasoline can was found nearby.