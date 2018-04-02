Police Still Searching For Shooter

A 19-year old man remains in stable condition after shots from a passing car hit him in the hip and leg. Police aren't releasing the names of the victim or any possible suspects. They say they are continuing to gather information from witnesses and residents.

Thursday, the neighborhood was quiet, but Wednesday night, flashing lights startled residents.

"Basically, when I walked out here, half the yard was blocked off cause of the tape. That scared me cause I thought, did a shooting happen in my yard?" said Tara Lynn Nichols, a resident.

Living just two houses away, Nichols heard the shots through her bedroom window. Other residents told police two vehicles passed down the street as shots were fired. Police hope more witnesses will come forward.

"We've had shootings in the past and the safest thing for the whole community is to get the individuals responsible off the street," said Captain Stephen Monticelli of the Columbia Police Department.

Residents hope others come forward as well.

"I really like this neighborhood, and I'm not worried about things happening on a regular basis. It's quiet; I like the diversity of it," Nichols said.

Residents say they aren't worried incidents like last night's will continue.

Several of the victim's family members said he is in good spirits. The family also said doctors may release him as early as Thursday evening.

Police haven't released the motive for the shooting.