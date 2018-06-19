Police Still Seek Out Victims in HIV Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in southeast Missouri continue to reach out to additional potential victims after a man with HIV told them he has had sexual relations with up to 300 people in the past decade, including up to 60 in Missouri.

David Mangum of Dexter, Mo., is charged with one count of recklessly infecting another person with HIV, and 21 counts of exposing two additional others to HIV. The 21 counts reflect the alleged number of sexual encounters Mangum had with those two men, neither of whom has developed HIV.

Dexter detective Cory Mills said Monday that he is reaching out to potential victims throughout southeast Missouri.

Mangum has pleaded not guilty and faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 3. He is jailed without bond.