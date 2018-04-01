Police Stop Release of Inmate Charged in Unsolved Rape

Twenty-three-year-old Raul Hernandez was scheduled to be released Wednesday in Moberly after serving a term for knowingly burning, which is similar to arson. But authorities say a national database of DNA linked Hernandez to the Kansas City rape of a 34-year-old woman on July 6, 2005. The woman told police a man pulled her into a wooded area and raped her, slashing her with a knife. Police say they discovered the alleged connection last week and rushed to complete their investigation. Jackson County prosecutors have charged Hernandez with forcible rape, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.