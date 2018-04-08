Police Support Officer in Graham Report

Columbia Police released his arrest report Wednesday. The report holds details of a confrontation at University Hospital after Graham's arrest.

After police arrested Graham for DWI, the senator went to University Hospital complaining of arm pain. That's where, according to the arrest report, University Hospital personnel tried to prevent Officer Donald Weaver from taking a urine sample as evidence.

"Yes, an officer does have the right to seize any kind of physical evidence that is in plain view that has evidence or value to the investigation he is reviewing," explained Columbia Police Department Capt. Steven Monticelli.

Columbia Police officials maintain officer Weaver acted properly in seizing Graham's urine.

"The officer knew it contained physical evidence to the crime of DWI driving while intoxicated, so he went and seized that container of urine," explained Monticelli.

Seizure of the urine was important, police say, because of Graham's handicap made the usual alcohol tests impossible.

"Mr. Graham being in a wheelchair, the other two tests could not be conducted," said Monticelli.

Graham's urine sample and a blood sample are with the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

KOMU received an email from University Hosipital this afternoon, saying, "Our staff followed the appropriate procedures. Our responsibility is to provide medical care for our patients and respect their privacy."