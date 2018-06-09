Police: Suspect left scene after crashing into food bank

COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into The Food Bank on Vandiver Drive Thursday night causing about $25,000 of damage, according to Columbia Police.

Officers responded to the scene just after 10 p.m., but, they say, the suspect, John Murphy, had left the scene without telling authorities or the business about the crash.

A few hours later, Murphy returned to the scene and was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle incident.